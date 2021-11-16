Mission CISD offering free meals to law enforcement

The Mission Consolidated Independent School District announced Tuesday that it is offering local law enforcement a free lunch with its students any day of the week at any of its campuses.

The offer is open to officers from Mission, Alton, Palmhurst, the Precinct 3 Constable’s Office and Mission-area Texas Department of Public Safety officers, a news release from the district said.

“We thought this would be a fun way to show our appreciation to our law enforcement partners,” Superintendent Carol G. Perez wrote. “We rely upon them for so much. This also gives them a chance to have more informal engagement opportunities with students in our cafeterias.”

Officers will go through lunch lines just like students and have the same meal options as them, according to the district.

“Many of us don’t have the fondest memories of school food,” Perez joked in the release. “I am proud to say our Child Nutrition Program provides our students with some pretty tasty dishes that will probably surprise the officers. Plus, they are nutritious.”