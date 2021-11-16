Governor Abbott Appoints Brownsville resident to Texas Commission on the Arts

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brownsville resident Diane Milliken Garza, Ph.D to the Texas Commission on the Arts for terms set to expire on Aug. 31, 2027.

The board fosters the development of a receptive climate for the arts that will culturally enrich and benefit Texans in their daily lives and attract outstanding artists to become residents, Abbott’s office said in a press release.

Garza is the executive director of the Brownsville Community Foundation. She is a member of Phi Sigma Pi National Honor Fraternity; former Chairman of the Brownsville Red Cross, Board of Trustees Brownsville Community Foundation, and the Brownsville Task Force on Art and Culture; and former Vice Chairman Tip of Texas Girl Scout Council.

Garza received a Bachelor of Science from Texas Tech University, Master of Science from Pan American University, and Doctor of Education from The University of Texas at Austin.

Also appointed to the Texas Commission of Art are Keenan Fletcher of Llano a full-time musician and educator, and Marci Roberts of Marathon who is executive director of The Marathon Foundation.