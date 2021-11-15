Red Cross offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips

As Thanksgiving approaches, the Texas Gulf Coast Region of the American Red Cross is offering tips to have a safe celebration.

The Red Cross also says as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect communities, festivities may be a little different this year.

“Home fires are a real threat to the Texas Gulf Coast Region over the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Brittney Rochell, Regional Communications Director for the Texas Gulf Coast Red Cross. “In particular, cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and year after year Thanksgiving is the peak day for these tragedies. We at the Red Cross are urging families to follow cooking safety steps to help prevent your holiday celebrations from going up in smoke.”

To help keep you and your loved ones safe this Thanksgiving, the American Red Cross offers these safety tips: