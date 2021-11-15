Hidalgo County reports two COVID-19 deaths, 49 cases

Hidalgo County reported two deaths related to COVID-19 Monday along with 49 new cases.

“Of the two deceased individuals, one was not vaccinated,” a news release from the county said.

Those fatalities included a woman in her 60s from McAllen and a man in his 70s from Pharr.

The deaths leave the county with a total of 3,483 COVID-19 fatalities.

The county reported 20 of the new cases as confirmed, 28 as probable and one as suspect, leaving the county with a total of 118,505 cases, of which 68,773 are confirmed, 46,831 probable and 2,901 suspect.

Hidalgo County hospitals continue to treat 50 individuals with the virus, 47 of them adults and three children.

Out of those adults, 20 are in intensive care units.

The county released 115 individuals from isolation Monday, leaving the county with a total of 3,483 active cases.

So far 708,303 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county, 118,505 of which have been positive and 588,191 of which have been negative.

Local schools continued to report cases of the virus Monday, adding 14 positive staff cases and 124 positive student cases.

So far 732 school staff members and 3,807 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Local districts are continuing to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District announced clinics for Nov. 16 and 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. for all individuals 5 and up.

Those clinics will be held at the PSJA Dr. Daniel P. King College & University Center, and will include third dose booster shots.

McAllen ISD is slated to hold a Pfizer vaccine clinic on Tuesday for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

A parent or legal guardian must be present for the child to be vaccinated. McAllen ISD students are asked to bring their student ID number and children not enrolled at the district are asked to bring proof of age.

The clinic will be held at 2620 Galveston Ave., with appointment times at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

More information on the clinic and registration forms are available on the McAllen ISD website.