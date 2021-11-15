Border Patrol agents rescue man from burning vehicle

Border Patrol agents stationed in the McAllen area rescued a man from a burning vehicle just south of the city this weekend.

A Border Patrol media release said agents stationed at the McAllen station heard a vehicle crash near U.S. Expressway 77/83, Frontage Road and Bentsen Road and immediately went to the scene.

The wreck occurred on Saturday.

“They observed the driver inside the vehicle, slumped over the steering wheel and bleeding as a result of the crash. As agents were extracting the man from the smoking vehicle, the vehicle burst into flames,” the release said.

Once the man was extricated from the vehicle, the McAllen Fire and Police departments took over the scene. They also provided aid to the injured man.

“While executing their border security mission within their area of responsibility, Border Patrol Agents sometimes encounter various emergency situations involving members of the general public. Our agents immediately took action to save the life of the man involved in the crash, preventing any further injury,” stated Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian S. Hastings.