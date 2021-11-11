Trial date for Harlingen man charged with murder

A Jan. 24, 2022 trial date has been scheduled in the case of a 46-year-old Harlingen accused of shooting another man in the chest in February of 2020.

According to state court documents, Anthony Eliff III on Sept. 15, 2021 rejected a plea offer for the murder of Guillermo Garcia, 41.

Authorities report that on Feb. 6, 2020, Garcia was found in a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Harlingen Police Department wrote in a February 2020 press release that officers responded to the 3300 Block of Adams Landing in reference to reports of a male that was shot. “The male had, what appeared to be, a single gunshot wound to the chest,” it stated.

According to local reports, the police department’s Major Crimes Unit identified Eliff as the suspect through its investigation. Court records showed that bond was set at $1.9 million.

A Cameron County grand jury on March 25, 2020 indicted Eliff on one count of murder. The indictment states that Eliff “did then and there intentionally or knowing cause the death of an individual, namely, Guillermo Garcia, by shooting Guillermo Garcia with a handgun.”

Although Eliff on Sept. 15, 2021 had requested his $1,900,000 be reduced, which was granted, he still remains in the Cameron County Jail system.

