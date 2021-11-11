The Brownsville Independent School District administered 580 doses of the Pfizer low-dose pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 during a drive-thru vaccination clinic Wednesday at the Brownsville Event Center.

The district will conduct a similar clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Veterans Memorial Early College High School, 4550 U.S. Military Highway 281. BISD said it hopes to deliver about 600 or more vaccinations during Saturday’s clinic and reach 1,200 vaccinations during the two clinics. The district plans to notify parents of the clinic using its messenger app via text messaging, email and telephone.

Late Thursday, Cameron County announced that students 5-18 can receive a $50 debit card for getting their first COVID 19 vaccination. Students must attend school in Cameron County, have a valid student ID or report card and have a parent or legal guardian present.

Immunizations will be verified through IMM TRAC.

Students must wait 48 hours after being vaccinated to receive the one-time prepaid debit card, which can be picked up at any Cameron County Public Health location in Brownsville, Harlingen, San Benito and Port Isabel, the county stated in an informational graphic about the card.

For more information, call (956) 247-3650.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Nov. 2 authorized the low-dose pediatric COVID 19 vaccine for children 5-11.

To be vaccinated, children must present a valid photo ID, a completed BISD consent form and a completed IMM Trac Form, officials said.

The vaccine requires a three-week waiting period for the second dose. Second-dose clinics are scheduled the first week of December, officials said.

Health Services director Alfonso Guerrero said the pediatric dosage is smaller — 10 micrograms compared to 30 micrograms for adults and children 12-18. BISD has 2,100 first-dose and 2,100 second-dose vaccines. Early in the pandemic BISD became a certified vaccine provider and has been providing vaccinations and booster shots to its employees, students and the public as soon as they become available.

Once the district gets large-scale distribution of the pediatric vaccine out of the way it plans to have smaller vaccination clinics at elementary schools around the district.

