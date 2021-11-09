Tijerina, Aliseda reappointed to national service nominations board

Sen. Ted Cruz has reappointed Justice Jaime Tijerina and McAllen Municipal Court Judge Ernie Aliseda to the U.S. Service Academies Nominations Board, according to a news release from the senator’s office.

Tijerina and Aliseda were both announced Monday as having been reappointed to the board that oversees and reviews applications to the nation’s military academies before making recommendations for admission.

Tijerina is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve Judge Advocate General Corps and served tours of duty in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He is currently serving as a justice on the 13th Court of Appeals.

“I am looking forward to working with Judge Aliseda and others in recommending for selection to Senator Cruz those individuals that will be in the best future military leaders,” Tijerina said in the release.

He has previously served as judge for the 464th state district court, the 93rd district court and the 92nd In Hidalgo County. He was also the elected county attorney of Kenedy County and served as a city attorney for the city of Mission.

Tijerina is a fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and a member of the Texas Prosecutor’s Society.

Aliseda is currently the legal counsel for DHR Health and a municipal court judge for the city of McAllen. He is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, where he last served as an Army trial judge, as well as on active duty for Operation Enduring Freedom with the XVII Airborne Corps.

“I’m honored again to serve in this capacity alongside Justice Jaime Tijerina. I look forward to making recommendations on applicants who will serve our country with great honor and distinction,” Aliseda said in the release.

Aliseda is also a retired state district judge after serving both the 139th and 398th state district courts in Hidalgo County. He is a former member of the UT System Board of Regents, a former commissioner on the Governor’s Texas Military Preparedness Commission, as well as a former director for the State Bar of Texas and a past president of the Hidalgo County Bar Association.