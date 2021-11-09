Police arrest suspect of multiple burglaries

A 30-year-old Brownsville man is in police custody following his arrest on multiple burglary and theft charges.

According to Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department, Jacob Lee Rodriguez was arrested Monday at the 300 block of Red Rose.

The department’s SIU agents managed to track down Rodriguez at his residence in the area of Red Rose, Sandoval said.

“Once at the location, they were able to apprehend Rodriguez without any further incidents,” Sandoval said.

Rodriguez is suspected of committing burglaries of motor vehicles throughout the city, Sandoval said.

Rodriguez was arrested on five counts of theft, three counts of burglary of a vehicle and one count of fraudulent use of identifying information, according to police records. His bonds totaled $20,500.

Police also arrested Claudia Barron, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for fraudulent use of identifying information, according to police. Her bond was set at $4,000.