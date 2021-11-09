Pharr residents can now pre-register for fiber-optic internet

The city of Pharr announced Tuesday that pre-registrations for TEAMPHARR.NET, its new fiber-optic broadband internet service, are now underway.

Pharr residents are able to reserve a spot for the internet service by visiting www.teampharr.net.

“The city of Pharr is proud to announce that the pre-registration process for our new internet service TEAMPHARR.NET is now open to our Pharr families,” Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez said in a news release Tuesday. “We have been working on this project diligently and we are excited to launch the first phase of the service in the south zone of Pharr. The affordable broadband service will be available to every Pharr resident and business owner and requires no contract or installation fee.”

The new high-speed internet service is available to Pharr residents and business owners starting at $25 per month.

The city plans to install 2.1 million feet, or 398 miles, of fiber-optic cable to 24,000 residential and business accounts for the TEAMPHARR.NET project. According to the news release, the network will provide up to 1 gigabyte internet speed depending on the plan chosen.

“These days, the internet is our lifeline; It connects us to the everyday world, it keeps us teaching and learning through virtual means, and it gives us access to opportunities that are beyond our normal reach,” Hernandez said during the news conference announcing the project earlier this year. “As your city leaders, we have found a viable solution and are proud to soon be offering affordable high-speed broadband Internet to within our community.”

The city announced that the project would be completed in phases, starting with the southern part of the city and moving northward. They anticipate that the project will be up and running by June of next year.

More information about the pre-registration process is available by visiting pharr-tx.gov/teampharr-net/.