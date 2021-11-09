Four more in Hidalgo County residents die due to COVID-19

Four more Hidalgo County residents died due to complications related to COVID-19, Hidalgo County reported Tuesday, adding that three of the four individuals were not vaccinated.

The four deceased individuals bring the county’s COVID death toll to 3,475. There were also another 57 cases reported Tuesday which brings the total number of cases in the county to 118,289 since the start of the pandemic.

The 57 new cases reported Tuesday include six confirmed cases, 48 probable cases, and three suspected cases. Of the total 118,289, 68,649 were confirmed cases, 46,743 were probable and 2,897 were suspected cases.

Within schools, there were another 33 students and two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19. There are now a total of 3,574 students and 699 staff members who have tested positive since the county began tracking cases in schools in August.

There were also 53 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase from the 47 COVID-19 patients the county reported on Monday.

The 53 patients were 42 adults and 11 pediatric patients. Of the total hospitalized, there were 23 patients being treated in intensive care units including 21 adults and two pediatric patients.