Cameron County reports 1 virus death

County health officials said Monday that one more Cameron County resident has died from COVID-19 related causes. The reported death was fully vaccinated.

The individual was a Harlingen woman in her 60s.

This raises the total number of coronavirus related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,986, the health department said.

Also Monday, the health department said it received confirmation on an additional 73 laboratory reports of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 53,611.

Of those new cases, 17 were laboratory reports of COVID-19 reported from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers addressing the COVID-19 cases in their facilities, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Combes, Harlingen, La Feria, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Olmito, Port Isabel, San Benito and Santa Maria, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 304 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 49,718.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities.

As of Monday, 72.91% of the population 5 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 84.60% has received at least one dose.

In addition, 87.30% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 95.66% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.