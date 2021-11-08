Reyes first in TSTC’s Cybersecurity program to achieve ACE certification

Claudia Reyes, of Harlingen, is a 2019 graduate of Texas State Technical College’s Computer Networking and Security Technology (now Computer Networking and Systems Administration) program.

An admiration of working with computers, analyzing crime documentaries and advocating against cyberbullying led her to return to TSTC to pursue an advanced technical certificate in Digital Forensics Specialist.

Recently she added a new credential to her portfolio, and bragging rights, by becoming the first-ever student in the program to earn the AccessData Certified Examiner (ACE) certification.

To earn the ACE credential, candidates must pass an exam to demonstrate their proficiency with AccessData’s Forensic Toolkit, a software used by digital forensic investigators to acquire information and evidence to be used in a court of law.

Reyes noted that digital forensics is needed in various areas of criminal justice, financial services, information technology, network security and national defense.

“If I am not able to get hired in any industry, I plan to work on my own,” she said. “I have the knowledge and capabilities to work as a private investigator.”

Reyes’ passion for the career field is evident, and she credits her success to instructors Cesar Ibarra and Norma Colunga for their advice.

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree in Cybersecurity, an advanced technical certificate in Digital Forensics Specialist and an occupational skills award in Basic Cybersecurity. All programs are offered online.

