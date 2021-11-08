Mercedes woman dies in single-vehicle crash Monday morning

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Mercedes woman driving at an unsafe speed early Monday morning lost control of her vehicle, hit a tree and died.

The crash killed 46-year-old Elizabeth Romo Mendoza, who was trapped inside the red 2007 Chevrolet Aveo she was driving, according to DPS.

First responders extracted Mendoza from the vehicle, but she succumbed to her injuries, the agency said in a news release.

The crash happened on FM 1015 south of Mile 5 North Road in Weslaco about 3:28 a.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates Mendoza was driving at an unsafe speed and failed to negotiate a curve, causing her to lose control of the vehicle, which veered off the roadway and hit a tree.