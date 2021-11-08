Man threatens to have cartel kill Brownsville police officers

A Brownsville man upset by his arrest on a public intoxication charge said he was going to get the cartel to kill the arresting officers of the Brownsville Police Department. He also threatened death to the families of the officers.

Arnoldo Ramirez Jr., was arrested on one count of public intoxication and one count of retaliation, the Brownsville Police Department said.

According to the Brownsville PD’s Facebook Page, Ramirez walked into the police department shortly before 5 p.m. Friday requesting an item from the information booth officer.

Authorities report the officer noticed Ramirez appeared to be intoxicated and requested other officers on scene.

Once officers made contact with Ramirez, they noticed he was having difficulty standing and walking, Brownsville PD said. Ramirez got upset when he was taken into custody.

“He told officers that he was going to send the Cartel to kill both officers that were detaining him. Ramirez identified himself as a member of Pura Raza Mexicana Gang,” Brownsville PD said on its social media page.

Police said Ramirez also threatened death to the families of the officers.

Ramirez was arraigned and received a $12,000 bond on the retaliation charge. He got credit for time served on the public intoxication charge.

