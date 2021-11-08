DHR Health to host career fair for all positions

EDINBURG — DHR Health is planning career fairs this week in which as much as a $10,000 sign-on bonus will be offered for nursing positions, opportunities which will be available as the state also observes Nurse Practitioner Week.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, nurses, doctors and other medical staff considered to be on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus have earned the support of a grateful nation.

At DHR Health, opportunities to work in this industry will be available Tuesday and Wednesday, during DHR’s Health Career Fair for all positions at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance.

DHR Health has 204 registered nursing positions open and plans to hire in multiple departments including nursing, food services, cashiers, environmental services, clinic managers, housekeepers, office managers, department secretaries, certified nursing assistants, medical assistants and other all-level positions.

“We’re looking for people to work and we’re looking for good people to join our team, and so that’s why we’re hosting this event,” Manny Chacon, vice president of Human Resources Management for DHR Health said in an interview. “We want to invite the community to come into the DHR Conference Center at Renaissance so that they can learn more about the great things we are doing and how we are taking care of our community in the medical arena. And we want great people to come and join the team.”

At the career fair there will be hiring managers, ready to extend offers on the spot to qualifying candidates for all positions.

DHR Health is excited to make new additions to its family and offers notable employee benefits such as medical insurance coverage, dental, vision, 401K retirement funds, and also employee perks including free tickets to community events like the RGV Vipers and Torros games

For those who cannot attend the fair, DHR Health will begin hosting fairs on a monthly basis.