Details revealed about Starr County bust that netted 2,100 pounds of marijuana

Federal prosecutors on Monday partially unsealed a criminal complaint against a Starr County man accused of conspiracy to possess and distribute a little more than a ton of marijuana.

The complaint provides details into the large Oct. 27 bust that netted 2,157 pounds of marijuana, which Border Patrol and the Starr County Sheriff’s Office publicized in news releases.

At the time, the agencies said the collaborative effort, which included the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, led to a seizure of drugs at a property near Roma.

Initially, the ten people arrested faced state charges of possessing more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana and engaging in organized criminal activity.

One of them is 39-year-old Rio Grande City resident Roberto Muñiz Jr.

Now, Muñiz is the focus of federal prosecutors who say he owned the property at 2672 US-83 in Salineño, which is northwest of Roma and close to the Rio Grande.

The complaint against him provides more details about the information Border Patrol received that day, which the agency said resulted in the execution of a search warrant at his property.

Border Patrol agents reportedly saw drug smuggling at the property while conducting surveillance on the ranch.

An agent reported seeing several people unloading numerous bundles of suspected marijuana from a gray Chevrolet Silverado and a black Chevrolet Traverse, as well as several people on the roof of a recreational vehicle that was next to a cinder block structure.

That’s where authorities say they later found the 190 bundles that weighed more than 2,000 pounds hidden inside a secret compartment.

While conducting surveillance, the agent saw the gray Chevrolet Silverado leave the ranch and go west on the highway. A Starr County investigator saw the same vehicle turn onto FM 2098 before turning onto Inez Street at a high rate of speed, according to the complaint.

The investigator stopped the vehicle after the Silverado blew through a stop sign in Falcon Heights.

The driver, whose name was redacted, was extremely nervous and couldn’t provide an identification. Two other men, whose names were also redacted, were in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

The investigator said he obtained consent to search the vehicle and smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

He also said he found a blanket in the back seat of the truck with brown tape that is often used to wrap bundles of marijuana, and a search of the truck bed revealed more brown tape and a black rubber bed liner mat commonly used to cover bundles.

The occupants of the vehicle were detained and transported to the sheriff’s office, according to the complaint.

Back at the sheriff’s office, the investigator began drafting a search warrant while Border Patrol set up a perimeter outside the ranch. That’s where prosecutors say Muñiz approached them and claimed to be the property’s owner.

According to the complaint, Muñiz told Border Patrol they could search his property but was informed that a search warrant was being obtained.

During the search, the investigator, Border Patrol and DEA agents entered the recreational vehicle and found the frame molding of the interior walls had been tampered.

“Investigators then searched for an access point which lead (sic) them to the AC unit located on the roof of the trailer,” the complaint said. “Ultimately, investigators removed the AC unit and discovered an access point to a false compartment masked by false walls.”

Muñiz was being temporarily held without bond Monday pending further court hearings later this week and indicated that he will retain his own lawyer, court records show.