Death penalty off table in trial over Melissa Banda’s death

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office will not seek the death penalty should a 42-year-old McAllen man be convicted of kidnapping and murdering his ex-wife.

The state made the announcement Monday morning in the case against Richard Ford, who was indicted on charges of capital murder by terror threat, assaulting a family member (impeding breath), violation of a protective order (assault/stalk) and stalking.

Ford is accused of murdering 37-year-old Melissa Banda on Aug. 6, 2020.

Police say Ford forced Banda into the back seat of a Dodge Journey outside of her home, located in the 7100 block of North Seventh Street, at 3:49 p.m. that day.

A nanny at the home who witnessed the abduction called police, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said at the time.

The abduction was caught on surveillance video, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“The video showed that as soon as Ms. Banda arrived at the home, Mr. Ford approached her from behind and grabbed her and covered her mouth,” the affidavit said. “Ms. Banda began to kick and scream and Mr. Ford continued to wrestle with her until he got to the Dodge Journey. Mr. Ford is seen shoving Ms. Banda in the backseat and he gets into the driver seat.”

Sheriff’s investigators found her body less than 36 hours after in a rural area north of Donna, and Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra previously said this is where investigators believe Ford killed Banda less than an hour after her kidnapping by cutting her throat.

Authorities found Ford on Aug. 8 at South Padre Island, where he was arrested.

Rodriguez said investigators believe Ford’s trip to the island was an attempt to misdirect police.

Ford, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, has remained jailed on a total of $4.5 million in bonds since his arrest.