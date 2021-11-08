COVID hospitalizations down to 47 in Hidalgo County as 5 more die

Hidalgo County reported five deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday along with 61 new cases of the virus.

Monday’s fatalities were all men in their 50s and 60s, residents from Donna, Edinburg, Mission and San Juan.

Four of the five who died were unvaccinated, according to a county news release.

This brings the county death toll to 3,471.

Area hospitals continue to treat individuals with the virus, 41 of them adults and six pediatric patients.

Of those patients, 24 are in intensive care units, 21 adults and three pediatric patients.

So far the total number of individuals infused by TDEM, the Texas Department of Emergency Management, stands at 1,737.

Out of the 61 new cases, 10 were reported as confirmed and 51 as probable, bringing the county to a total of 118,232 cases, 68,617 of which are confirmed, 46,721 probable and 2,894 suspected.

Another pair of area staff members tested positive for the virus, the county announced Monday, along with 36 more students, leaving local schools with a total of 697 staff cases and 3,541 student cases.

The county announced that 70 individuals were released from isolation Monday, leaving the county with a total of 114,139 individuals released from isolation and 622 active cases.

A total of 704,315 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county, 118,232 of which were positive and 585,188 of which were negative.

Cameron County reported COVID-19 data as well Monday, adding 73 cases and one death to its total.

That death, a woman in her 60s from Harlingen, brings the total there to 1,986.

“The reported death was fully vaccinated,” a release said.

So far Cameron County has reported 52,611 cases of the coronavirus, 49,718 of whom have recovered.