HARLINGEN — Long-serving state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., D-Brownsville, announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election after three decades in the job.

Lucio made the announcement at a press conference, saying he was retiring “because a lot of wonderful things are yet to come in my life” and he wanted to spend more time with his family.

The announcement came despite Lucio earlier this year saying he definitely was running for re-election.

Lucio’s son, state Rep. Eddie Lucio III, recently announced he would not seek re-election.

