HARLINGEN — At age 78, Garen Rains isn’t taking any chances.

That’s why the resident of Sunshine RV Resort showed up to get his COVID-19 booster shot Thursday morning.

“I just get them all,” said the Winter Texan from Solon, Iowa. “As far as I’m concerned, it needs to be done,” he said. “I just think that it’s necessary because I’m old, I’ve got diabetes. I have to protect myself. I feel safer.”

Garen and 76 other residents showed up for the COVID vaccination and booster event coordinated by the City of Harlingen. Josh Ramirez, Harlingen city health director, was pleased with the turnout.

“It’s very important for them to be vaccinated,” Ramirez said. “Some are Winter Texans, and we want them to be comfortable enough so they can go shopping in our stores, visiting our restaurants. Some got their second shot, some got their booster.”

The event focused on those aged 65 and older. Ramirez said COVID deaths among that age group have been high, making it important to focus on that group.

While controversy about the vaccine still runs high, Sunshine residents who showed up to get their boosters had no hesitation about the shots, especially those who remember past epidemics.

“It’s just like when I was a kid and we had polio shots,” said Garen’s wife Ruth, 75.

“We all walked through the line,” she said. “We got the shots. No questions asked back then.”

She and Garen didn’t think twice about getting their COVID vaccinations, or the boosters.

“My husband and I both have health issues, so we need to be protected,” she said. “I don’t know how some people come to the conclusion they don’t need it.”

Celia Brohn, 76, has been blessed with good health throughout her life, but she isn’t taking any chances. She and her husband, David, both already had the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and Thursday they got their boosters.

“It’s something I can do to hopefully keep me healthy,” said the Winter Texas from Michigan.

“I still place my faith and trust in the Lord to keep me healthy,” she said. “But if he offers this to me and it’s going to keep me healthy, then I’ll do it.”

