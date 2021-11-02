Elderly woman, daughter-in-law ‘severely’ burned in Alton fire

An elderly woman and her daughter-in-law were severely burned in a house fire Tuesday afternoon, Alton Fire Chief John Salinas said.

The Alton Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire near Concepcion Road sometime before 4:30 p.m.

“The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal is still doing their investigation,” Salinas said. “We’re still hitting hotspots of the fire. We had two victims being transported to the hospital — both of them severely burned.”

The victims were an elderly woman who sustained 80% burns to her body and her daughter-in-law, who suffered 30% burns.

“Right now, we still have a live, active scene,” Salinas said shortly before 5 p.m.

The house was a total loss, he added.

Palmview EMS, McAllen Fire Department and the Edinburg Fire Department also responded to the scene.