Cameron County reports 3 virus deaths

County health officials said Monday that three more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes. Two of the reported deaths were unvaccinated.

The individuals were a Brownsville man in his 30s, a Brownsville man in his 50s and a Los Fresnos man in his 50s.

This raises the total number of coronavirus related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,975, the health department said.

Also Monday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 118 laboratory reports of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 53,465.

Of those new cases, 22 were laboratory reports of COVID-19 reported from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers addressing the COVID-19 cases in their facilities, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Combes, Harlingen, La Feria, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Los Indios, Olmito, Port Isabel and San Benito, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 78 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 49,168.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities.

As of Monday, 83.07% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 95.95% has received at least one dose. In addition, 87.03% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 95.13% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.