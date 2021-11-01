Hidalgo County reports 85 COVID cases, six deaths

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 Monday along with half a dozen more deaths related to the virus.

None of the deceased were vaccinated.

Those individuals ranged in age from their 40s to above 70, half of them men and half women. They lived in Edinburg, Mission, Pharr and Weslaco.

Those fatalities bring the death toll in the county to 3,455.

Of the 85 new cases, 34 were reported as confirmed, 47 probable and four suspect, bringing the county to a total of 117,867 reported cases, 68,496 of them confirmed, 46,495 probable and 2,876 suspect.

Monday’s new cases include one staff member from a local school and 10 local students, bringing the county to a total of 680 infected staff members and 3,341 infected students.

Area hospitals continued to treat 66 COVID-19 patients Monday, 59 of them adults and seven pediatric. Of those, 36 adults and two pediatric patients are in intensive care units.

So far the Texas Department of Emergency Management has infused 1,605 patients with monoclonal antibodies.

Another 72 individuals were released from isolation Monday, bringing that total to 113,707. The released individuals leave the county with a total of 705 active cases.

The county reported that 697,146 individuals have been tested for the virus so far.