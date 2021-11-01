Harlingen man on Texas Most Wanted list arrested

A Harlingen man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list didn’t stay there long.

John Anthony Rangel was arrested on Friday, Oct. 22, by Texas Department of Public Safety special agents after DPS troopers pulled Rangel over for a traffic violation, according to a DPS statement. Rangel had been seen leaving a home in Harlingen.

Rangel, 31, was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list on Sept. 30 and arrested three weeks later.

The release said Rangel has been wanted since May 2019 for a parole violation. In Oct. 2020, the DPS Criminal Investigation Division in Brownsville issued a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender and in Aug. 2021, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant on the same charge.

In 2013, Rangel was convicted of two counts of burglary of a building and was sentenced to nine months in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. In 2017, he was convicted of three counts of indecency with a child by exposure for an incident involving a 15-year-old girl. He was sentenced to five years in a TDCJ prison and was released on parole in September 2018, according to the statement