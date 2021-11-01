EDINBURG — The Museum of South Texas History will close out its Dia de los Muertos community altar exhibit with a speaker series reception from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Visitors are welcome to enjoy one last look at the exhibit, which was built by 10 community organizations and individuals.

The exhibit honors and celebrates departed loved ones with favorite items, photographs and the traditional offerings, such as salt and cempasuchiles, known as marigolds. Each altar was built by a family friend, relative or a community organization.

During the reception, community altar builders will be present to answer any questions. Those at the event include: The Pan American Round Table of Edinburg, honoring founder Florence Terry Griswold; the San Antonio Eye Bank, honoring those who donated organs for others to see; McAllen Memorial Mexican American Studies, honoring long time coach Alfredo “Boxer” Hernandez; Edinburg C.I.S.D. Longoria Middle School art students, honoring family pets; the RGV Families & Friends of Murdered Children Inc.; St. John’s Episcopal School from McAllen; and family altars for Lupe Hernández and Evangelina Betancourt Martínez.

The centerpiece of the exhibit is an altar built by staff at the Margaret H. McAllen Memorial Archives at MOSTHistory. The altar features photographs of unidentified individuals, which were found within the museum.

“The altar honors these nameless individuals and carries a preservation message about the importance of documenting family photographs,” a news release for the event read.

Sunday is the last day to visit the community altar exhibit.