Another cool front headed toward the Valley

Here comes another cool front.

A new month is ushering in a front expected to make its way to the Rio Grande Valley Thursday morning. And along with the cool relief from heat, the front should bring some much needed rain.

According to the National Weather Service in Brownsville, moisture will pull along and ahead of the front and will bring chances of rain late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.

There’s a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms on Wednesday night and a 50% chance of showers or thunderstorms on Thursday. There’s a 30% chance of showers or thunderstorms Thursday night.

“Cooler air will continue to advect into the Rio Grande Valley Thursday night into Friday. This will continue to provide below normal temperatures through the rest of the week into the weekend,” the NWS reports.

Thursday’s high temperatures will be around 78 degrees with the overnight lows around 56 degrees. North northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph are anticipated Thursday morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph, the NWS reports.

Friday’s highs will be around 73 degrees and north northwest winds of 11 to 14 mph are expected. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Friday’s overnight lows will be around 57 degrees.

Some parts of the Valley have been in drought conditions, according to the Texas/U.S. Drought Monitor.

Hidalgo County is abnormally dry while some parts of Starr County are in either a moderate or severe drought. As of Oct. 28, the drought monitor indicated that neither Cameron nor Willacy counties are experiencing drought conditions.

