Sheriff’s office, DA seek to keep affidavit secret in child’s fatal shooting

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the Texas Attorney General to determine whether it must release a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of a 25-year-old man in connection with the death of his 3-year-old son, who accidentally shot and killed himself.

The Monitor requested the affidavit for the arrest of Salvador Domingo Dueñez Jr. on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Elsa Police Department initially arrested him on that charge Oct. 21 after an investigation into the death of 3-year-old Troy Blue Dueñez, who police say found an unsecured gun and shot and killed himself accidentally on Oct. 18.

The Elsa police department not only identified the child, investigators revealed details into the accidental shooting to the public.

The child’s name was published online and in print in the newspaper, and local television stations broadcast his identity and the circumstances of his death to households across the Rio Grande Valley.

Still, the sheriff’s office, which is being represented by the civil division of the District Attorney’s Office, is arguing in its request for an opinion that the affidavit in this case should be withheld from the public because it identifies a minor.

Additionally, the civil assistant district attorney said in the request that the affidavit should be withheld because it involves an investigation into the abuse of the minor.

All of this is already public.

The sheriff’s office and DA’s office has a history of seeking to withhold affidavits involving minors, even when minors are not identified in affidavits.

For instance, The Monitor recently filed a Texas Public Information Act request with the sheriff’s office for the arrests of McAllen cousins Miguel Angel Mujica, 36, and Elizabeth Sanez Mujica, 34, who were charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Milton Rodriguez in Edinburg earlier this month.

In this case, the DA’s office again sought an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office regarding these affidavits, arguing that the sheriff’s office does not have to release the affidavits because those documents include an unidentified juvenile who was a witness to the murder, along with an argument that the affidavits should be withheld because they include information developed into the investigation or abuse of a minor.

Neither suspect in this case is accused of abusing a minor and the Edinburg Police Department has not said the pair is being investigated for child abuse nor has the agency filed any such charges against the murder suspects.

After receiving the request for the opinion, the newspaper filed an identical request with Edinburg Municipal Court, which promptly provided the newspaper with the affidavits.

However, because of legal precedent, the sheriff’s office will likely receive a favorable ruling from the Attorney General’s Office, shielding the public from learning any more information, as brief as it may be, about the unlawful possession of a firearm charge against Dueñez.