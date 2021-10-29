Police arrest Roma man accused of beating wife, fleeing with baby

A Roma man who reportedly beat his wife with a baseball bat and fled with their baby Thursday night was captured and arrested Friday.

Jonathan Ramos, 23, was captured in a joint effort between Starr County’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, the FBI, and Roma Police Friday, according to Roma Police Chief Iv Garza Jr.

Police officers responded to a family violence call on Ebony Avenue in Roma about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim told officers her husband beat her with a baseball bat and then fled with their 11-month-old child who was only wearing a diaper. The woman asked for medical attention and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Ramos was later arrested on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.