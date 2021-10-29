Four more unvaccinated people died from COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

Four more Hidalgo County residents died due to COVID-19 and all of them were unvaccinated, according to a news release county health officials sent Friday.

The deaths included an Alamo man and a McAllen man in their 50s, an Edinburg woman in her 60s and a Donna man in his 70s.

Their deaths raised the county’s total number of virus-related deaths to 3,449.

County officials also reported 106 new cases Friday, of which 20 were confirmed, 80 probable and 6 suspect.

Seventy-five patients remained hospitalized. More than half of them, or 38, were being treated in intensive care units. Among the 75 were 9 children. Two of them were in intensive care units.

Another 105 people were released from isolation and there are currently 608 net active cases.

The majority of the new cases, or 60 of them, were people 19 years or younger.

The county also announced 11 new cases tied to schools: Two of them were staff and the rest were students. Since the county began tracking those cases Aug. 18, there have been a total of 679 staff members and 3,331 students who have tested positive for the virus.