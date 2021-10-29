If you’ve been wanting to get a Moderna booster vaccine, here’s your chance.

Cameron County health officials will hold a drive-thru booster clinic beginning this morning at 7 a.m. at the Los Fresnos Volunteer Fire Department at 100 Rodeo Dr. in Los Fresnos. The clinic will run until supplies run out, officials said.

Officials say those eligible for a Moderna booster must meet the following criteria:

>> You must have taken a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

>> If you took a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it must have been at least two months ago.

>> 65 years of ago and older, or;

>> 18 years and older if you have an underlying medical condition, live or work in a high-risk setting, or live in a long-term care facility.

You are asked to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card, remain in your vehicle at all times and complete the registration forms.

On Sunday, health officials will be holding a vaccination clinic at the 77 Flea Market, 5955 N. Expressway 83, in Olmito. They will offer Pfizer and Moderna injections from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To date, there have been 53,347 cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County and 1,972 deaths attributed to the virus. This week, health officials reported a girl from Harlingen under the age of 10 died from coronavirus. On Oct. 7, officials reported an additional 20 deaths. It was the highest one day total this year and the highest since Oct. 2, 2020, when 70 deaths were reported in a single day, the deadliest day for the county since the virus started.

The county says it has tested 157,510 people for the virus. One third of the tests came back positive and the rest of people tested negative.

According to the county website, currently there are more than 1,100 cases of COVID-19 in the Los Fresnos area–more than 42 percent of all the cases in the county. Brownsville has reported 650 active cases, Harlingen 374 and San Benito 286. Nearly every city in the county has at least one person with the virus.

For more information, you can call the Cameron County Coronavirus Hotline at (956) 247-3650.

