If you’ve been wanting to get a Moderna booster vaccine, here’s your chance.

Cameron County health officials will hold a drive-thru booster clinic beginning at 7 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Los Fresnos Volunteer Fire Department at 100 Rodeo Dr. The clinic will run until supplies run out.

Officials say those eligible for a Moderna booster must meet the following criteria:

>>You must have taken a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

>> If you took a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, it must have been at least two months ago.

>> 65 years of ago and older, or

>> 18 years and older if you have an underlying medical condition, live or work in a high-risk setting, or live in a long-term care facility.

You are asked to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card, remain in your vehicle at all times and complete the registration forms.

For more information you can call the Cameron County Coronavirus Hotline at (956) 247-3650.