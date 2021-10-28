Police: Woman hit by truck died at scene

Police on Thursday continued to investigate the death of a a 63-year-old woman who was struck by a truck in Brownsville.

The deadly encounter happened around 5:32 p.m. Wednesday at Ruben M. Torres Sr. Boulevard and Laredo Road.

Police said that Maria del Carmen Quintero died at the scene.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department, said Quintero was struck by a white truck at the intersection.

As of Thursday afternoon, the case remained under investigation by Brownsville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit and the department’s Traffic Investigation Unit had not released the cause of the accident, Sandoval said.

No arrest had been made, Sandoval said.