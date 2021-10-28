The Pumpkin Patch at First United Methodist Church in Brownsville is filled with pumpkins and lots of them this week.

There are some 600 pumpkins in all shapes at sizes–and they are up for sell.

Every year, the church sells pumpkins doing the Halloween season, and proceeds go to a non-profit agency. This year, the Stork’s Nest will be the recipient of the proceeds of the sale that began Oct. 17.

“Our mission is to help other non-profits,” said Debbie Gates, coordinator of the event at FUMC.

This year is the 16 th annual Pumpkin Patch. It would have been the 17 th annual event, but last year’s was canceled due to the pandemic.

The prices of the pumpkins range from $4 to $40. The church originally received an estimated 1,600 pumpkins from Pumpkins USA.

On Thursday, children from First Baptist Church School had taken a field trip to the pumpkin patch, where they were read a story and were each given a small pumpkin called “Spookys” to take back to class.

Dennisse McCurry, the preschool director at First Baptist, said the school plans filed trips to the pumpkin patch every year. She has been attending them for nine years.

“The reason we really like to come is because all their proceeds go to a non-profit and we encourage our parents to come and shop for their pumpkins here. The kids bring money and we always buy our pumpkins that we take back to school,” McCurry said.

Although the children are in preschool, their reactions to visiting the pumpkin patch is that “they love it,” she said. The students have been learning about pumpkins in class and how “God created the different seasons. We talk about fall and the season of harvest and giving thanks.”

McCurry said the pumpkins are also used for science experiments in the classroom. “They will try to guess how many pumpkin seeds are in a pumpkin or how much they weigh.” The children also learn that while they might think the pumpkin will sink in water because of its size it will actually stay afloat.

“They actually float because of the weight and the water,” McCurry said.

Gates said the sales of the pumpkins are picking up and expect many will visit the pumpkin patch Thursday, Friday Saturday and Sunday, which is Halloween.

“We know tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday will be packed,” Gates said. “I thank the community for coming out and supporting us. It feels so good helping other non-profits.”

Nilda Perez took her 4-year-old granddaughter Ava Nicole Ordaz to the pumpkin patch and said it seemed like all the children were having fun. “It’s a great field trip that they have,” she said.

The children inspected the pumpkins looking at their shapes and sizes.

The pumpkin patch will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

