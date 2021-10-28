If you still haven’t gotten your pumpkin for Halloween, there are still plenty available at the First United Methodist Church.

Every year, the church sells pumpkins during the Halloween season and proceeds from the sells go to a non-profit agency. This year, The Stork’s Nest will be the recipient of the proceeds.

The pumpkin prices range from $4 to $40.

The church received an estimated 1,600 pumpkins and now has about 600 waiting to be purchased.

Debbie Gates, the organizer of the event, said the sales of the pumpkins are picking up and expect many will visit the pumpkin patch Thursday, Friday Saturday and Sunday, which is Halloween.

[email protected]