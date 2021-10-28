Forecasters issue elevated fire risk for South Texas

The entire Rio Grande Valley is under an Elevated Fire Risk because of the extremely low humidity.

The Storm Prediction Center says the risk will run until 7 p.m. because the relative humidity values are expected to stay in the teens. Combined with wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph, and wind gusts to 25 mph, the danger for fires is extreme.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid and upper 80s and that will also make conditions for wildfires favorable.

On Wednesday, two structures and several vehicles were destroyed by a massive brush fire in northwestern Starr County.

What to Expect:

Main Threats and Impacts

Relative Humidity: 10 to 20 percent

Winds: Northwest 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph

High Temperatures: 87-91°F

Favorable conditions for erratic wildfire growth and spread

Preparedness Actions

Outdoor burning should be postponed

Avoid using equipment that could spark

Avoid parking any vehicles on grass

