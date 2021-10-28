Cameron County reports 2 virus deaths

County health officials said Wednesday that two more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes. The reported deaths were unvaccinated.

The individuals were a Brownsville man in his 60s and a Rio Hondo man in his 50s.

This raises the total number of coronavirus related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,970, the health department said.

Also Wednesday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 16 laboratory reports of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 53,260.

Of those new cases, four were laboratory reports of COVID-19 reported from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers addressing the COVID-19 cases in their facilities, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Harlingen, Olmito, Port Isabel and San Benito, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 35 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 49,030.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities.

As of Wednesday, 82.72% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 95.50% has received at least one dose. In addition, 86.73% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 94.61% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.