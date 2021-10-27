With Halloween just a few days away, there are plenty of events scheduled to please all looking for a place to celebrate the holiday.

All little ghosts and goblins are invited to attend the Brownsville Police Department’s annual Spooktacular Halloween Bash.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Brownsville Sports Park, located at 1000 Sports Park Boulevard.

There will be food, games, prizes and lots of fun. Because there will also be a Halloween costume contest, everyone is encouraged to wear a costume.

On Saturday, the Brownsville Independent School District will hold a Trunk or Treat event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the district’s Administration Building, located at 1900 E. Price Road. The event is sponsored by BISD’s Police Department.

Various vehicles will be parked in the parking lot and trunks of the vehicles will be filled with candy. The children will be able to go from vehicle to vehicle to collect goodies.

Also on Saturday, the City of Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Park After Dark event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Dean Porter Park, located at 501 E. Ringgold St.

There will be Trunk or Treat activities, costume contests, games, candy and a Movie in the Patch.

On Sunday, which is Halloween, the Los Fresnos Chamber of Commerce and others are hosting a Halloween Festival from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Los Fresnos Memorial Park, located at 900 N. Arroyo Blvd.

There will be rides, a haunted house, candy, games and music and much more. There will also be costume contests for elementary, middle school and high school students and the winner in each category will win a $25 gift card. There will also be a family costume contest and the winner will receive a $30 gift card.

