CASA of Cameron and Willacy counties on Wednesday introduced its newest member the team.

Forest VIII, a 2-year-old Labrador retriever crossbred with a Golden retriever, is a therapy dog and will be used to assists workers with children in child abuse cases.

“Forest’s goals at CASA are to serve children who have experienced or witness trauma by providing them with comfort and unconditional love,” said Lacey Ambriz, a licensed handler and communications director for CASA.

CASA of Cameron and Willacy counties acquired Forest through Canine Companions, a non-profit organization that provides service dogs to people in need including adults, children, veterans with disabilities and facility dogs.

