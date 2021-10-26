Police: Arrest warrants issued for group involved in brawl at funeral home

Arrest warrants have been issued for seven individuals accused of starting a fight at the viewing service of a 3-year-old Edcouch boy at a funeral home.

One of those sought is 25-year-old Salvador Domingo Duenez Jr., who is the father of the Troy Blue Duenez, the little boy who accidentally killed himself with a gun, authorities said.

After reviewing surveillance video footage of the fight that occurred Oct. 21 at Salinas Funeral Home in Elsa, the Elsa Police Department issued arrest warrants for Anthony Marcus Duenez, 23, Blake Solis, 28, Gon Anna Vargas, 49, Janay Marie Vagas, 30, Jenna Anna Marie Kayla Duenez, 26, Salvador Domingo Duenez Jr., 25, and Emilio Oviedo Jr., 37, charging all with one count of assault causing bodily injury, the department reported on its Facebook page.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, none of the charged had turned themselves in to police.

According to the Elsa PD, officers were sent to the funeral home in reference to a disturbance going on at the funeral home. A surveillance video shows a fight breaking out at the home.

On Oct. 18, police were sent to 208 Begonia St. in reference to a 3-year-old who had been shot in the chest. An investigation revealed that the boy found the gun in a bedroom belonging to an adult family member, the department stated in a press release. An autopsy confirmed that the wound was consistent with being self-inflicted.

An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Salvador Dominguez Duenez Jr. on Oct. 20 and he was arrested on Oct. 21, after he turned himself over to the police department, on a charge of a unlawful possession of a firearm by a felony. His bond had been set at $25,000.

Police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the seven to contact the police department at (956) 262-4721.

