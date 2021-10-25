Interchange project prompts more nightly road closures in Pharr, McAllen

The Texas Department of Transportation will be ordering nightly road closures in Pharr and McAllen throughout the week for construction related to the ongoing I-69C Interchange Project.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday the turnaround lane on north Nolana Loop heading southbound on I-69C frontage road will be closed for road improvements.

Nightly, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Friday, the direct connector from southbound I-69C to westbound I-2 in Pharr will be closed starting from SH 495 to I-2. The closure is necessary to provide a safe work zone for crews working on structures in the area.

Motorists will be detoured to use the SH495 exit and message boards will be in place to direct traffic.

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday the I-2 westbound frontage road will be closed from Cage Boulevard to Sugar Road.

Access to local businesses will be provided at I-2 and Sugar Road. Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists.

The McColl Road underpass at I-2 will also be closed nightly in McAllen. Traffic will be detoured to Jackson Avenue or Second Street.

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday through Saturday the I-69C southbound frontage road from SH495 to I-2 will be closed. Crews will be working on structures in the area. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic.

All work is weather permitting, according to a department news release.