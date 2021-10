For more than 25 years, the historic Citrus Theater has sat empty save for a few relics of its entertainment days and legal materials that were stored there by owner Felipe Garcia.

But now, the old theater is being cleared of the latter as it prepares to be sold next month in a deal that could finally restore life to the venue, just as other projects to revitalize the city’s downtown area are already underway.

