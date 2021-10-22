Man in 30s among Hidalgo County’s COVID deaths

Hidalgo County reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths Friday, all of whom were not vaccinated.

The five deaths included an Edinburg man in his 30s and an Edinburg man over the age of 70, a McAllen woman over the age of 70, a Pharr man in his 50s, and a Weslaco woman over the age of 70. Their deaths raised the county’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,429.

The county also reported 141 new positive cases of the virus, of which 16 were confirmed, 73 were probable and 52 were suspect. Friday’s new cases include 12 children between the ages of 12 and 19, and 38 children below ages 11 and under.

The county also reported eight positive cases among students in county schools and one among staff. There have been a total of 3,198 cases among students and 658 cases among staff since the county began keeping track.

The new cases raise the county’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 117,194, including 68,360 confirmed cases, 46,090 probable cases, and 2,744 suspect cases.

As of Friday morning, there were 94 people in county hospitals, including 81 adults and 13 children. There were 39 people in intensive care units, including 35 adults and 4 children.

The county reported 155 people were released from isolation Friday, raising that total to 112,999. There are 766 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 688,600 COVID-19 tests, and 570,633 of those tests have had negative results.