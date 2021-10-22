If you’ve driven around the Rio Grande Valley this week you have bound to notice an increase in gasoline prices compared to last week.

The price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline ranges from about $2.96 in McAllen to $2.99 to $3.01 in Brownsville. Last week gas was selling about $2.85 for a gallon of unleaded gasoline.

According to AAA, “the primary driver of this surge remains the cost of crude oil, which is now closing daily above $80 a barrel. In August, the price of crude was in the low $60s per barrel. The International Energy Agency forecasts more robust oil demand in the months to come, including for heating oil this winter, which is keeping crude oil prices elevated.”

AAA Gas Watch reports that statewide gas prices in Texas shot up above $3 for the first time since October 2014.

The Weekend gas watch reports that currently the statewide gas price is $3.02 and that price is 9 cents hire from last week and is $1.15 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Gas prices in 2020 dipped down to about $1.87 for a gallon of unleaded gas. The low prices at that time were due to the pandemic with less demand for gas as people worked from home.

AAA Gas Watch states the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.37, which is 7 cents more than last week and $1.21 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

