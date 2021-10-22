Walgreens announced Friday morning today that eligible individuals can now receive Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in stores nationwide following the Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This follows FDA authorization of a Pfizer booster dose on Sept. 24. As part of this new guidance, eligible populations may also choose to receive a dose different from the one they received for their initial series, Walgreens said in a media release.

Appointments for the boosters can be scheduled:

>> Web: Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine;

>> By calling (800)-Walgreens;

>> By calling a local Walgreens store.

Moderna COVID-19 Booster Eligibility:

Eligibility requirements for Moderna and Pfizer-BioTech booster doses are the same.

Individuals must wait at least six months after they complete their initial mRNA COVID-19 primary vaccine series to receive their booster dose. Eligible individuals include:

>> Individuals aged 65 and older;

>> Long-term care facility residents ages 18 and older;

>> Individuals aged 18 and older with underlying medical conditions. Individuals ages 18 – 49 should consider individual benefits and risks, according to CDC guidance;

>> Individuals ages 18-64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, such as healthcare and essential workers, based on their individual benefits and risks.

J&J COVID-19 Booster Eligibility:

A single vaccine booster dose is recommended for individuals 18 and older who received a J&J primary dose at least 2 months after they receive their initial J&J primary vaccine dose.

Mix & Match Guidance:

In general, it is recommended individuals receive the same product for their booster dose as they did for their primary series.

However, if the original product is not available or another product is preferred, mix and matching vaccines with any of the authorized COVID-19 vaccine boosters is allowed.

The primary series of two-dose vaccines should still be completed with the same product for both doses.