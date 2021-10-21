Early voting poll locations in Hidalgo County are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 29, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
ALAMO — Sgt. Fernando De La Rosa Library, large meeting room, 416 N. Tower Road
ALTON — Alton Recreation Center, classroom No. 1, 349 Dawes Ave.
DONNA — Amigos del Valle, main entrance, 1408 Silver Ave.
EDCOUCH — Sgt. Rodriguez Community Center, meeting room, 320 W. Santa Rosa Ave.
EDINBURG — Elections Annex Building, warehouse room, 317 N. Closner Blvd.;
UTRGV, STAC Lounge, 1201 W. University Drive;
San Carlos Endowment Center, conference room, 107 N. Sunflower Road
ELSA — Elsa Municipal Court, court chambers, 216 E. Fourth St.
GRANJENO — Granjeno City Hall, conference room, 6603 S. FM 494
HIDALGO — Hidalgo City Hall, commissioners chambers, 704 E. Ramón Ayala Drive
LA JOYA — La Joya Youth Center, gym, 604 Salomon Chapa Drive
LA VILLA — La Villa Youth Center, lobby, 302 W. Second St.
McALLEN — Lark Community Center, exercise room, 2601 Lark Ave.;
Fireman’s Pumphouse, main entrance, 201 N. First St.;
Palm View Community Center, exercise room, 3401 Jordan Road;
STC Pecan Campus, old cafeteria room 126, 3201 Pecan Blvd.;
STC Nursing Campus Building B, cafeteria, 1901 S. McColl Road
MERCEDES — Mercedes Civic Center, main entrance, 520 E. Second St.
MISSION — Mission Parks & Recreation, back gym, 721 Bryan Road;
Bannworth Gym, 1822 N. Shary Road
PALMVIEW — Pct. 3 “The Mansion,” back entrance, 2401 N. Moorefield Road
PEÑITAS — Peñitas Public Library, lobby, 1111 S. Main St.
PHARR — Jose Pepe Salinas Center, small hall, 1011 W. Kelly Ave.;
Development and Research Center, conference room, 850 W. Dicker Road
PROGRESO — Progreso Family Community Center, main entrance, 510 FM 1015
SAN JUAN — San Juan Memorial Library, multi-purpose room, 1010 S. Standard Ave.
SULLIVAN CITY — Sullivan City WIC Clinic, lobby, 371 W. Expressway 83
WESLACO — Business, Visitor and Event Center, conference rooms A and B, 275 S. Kansas Ave.
