Early voting poll locations in Hidalgo County are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 29, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

ALAMO — Sgt. Fernando De La Rosa Library, large meeting room, 416 N. Tower Road

ALTON — Alton Recreation Center, classroom No. 1, 349 Dawes Ave.

DONNA — Amigos del Valle, main entrance, 1408 Silver Ave.

EDCOUCH — Sgt. Rodriguez Community Center, meeting room, 320 W. Santa Rosa Ave.

EDINBURG — Elections Annex Building, warehouse room, 317 N. Closner Blvd.;

UTRGV, STAC Lounge, 1201 W. University Drive;

San Carlos Endowment Center, conference room, 107 N. Sunflower Road

ELSA — Elsa Municipal Court, court chambers, 216 E. Fourth St.

GRANJENO — Granjeno City Hall, conference room, 6603 S. FM 494

HIDALGO — Hidalgo City Hall, commissioners chambers, 704 E. Ramón Ayala Drive

LA JOYA — La Joya Youth Center, gym, 604 Salomon Chapa Drive

LA VILLA — La Villa Youth Center, lobby, 302 W. Second St.

McALLEN — Lark Community Center, exercise room, 2601 Lark Ave.;

Fireman’s Pumphouse, main entrance, 201 N. First St.;

Palm View Community Center, exercise room, 3401 Jordan Road;

STC Pecan Campus, old cafeteria room 126, 3201 Pecan Blvd.;

STC Nursing Campus Building B, cafeteria, 1901 S. McColl Road

MERCEDES — Mercedes Civic Center, main entrance, 520 E. Second St.

MISSION — Mission Parks & Recreation, back gym, 721 Bryan Road;

Bannworth Gym, 1822 N. Shary Road

PALMVIEW — Pct. 3 “The Mansion,” back entrance, 2401 N. Moorefield Road

PEÑITAS — Peñitas Public Library, lobby, 1111 S. Main St.

PHARR — Jose Pepe Salinas Center, small hall, 1011 W. Kelly Ave.;

Development and Research Center, conference room, 850 W. Dicker Road

PROGRESO — Progreso Family Community Center, main entrance, 510 FM 1015

SAN JUAN — San Juan Memorial Library, multi-purpose room, 1010 S. Standard Ave.

SULLIVAN CITY — Sullivan City WIC Clinic, lobby, 371 W. Expressway 83

WESLACO — Business, Visitor and Event Center, conference rooms A and B, 275 S. Kansas Ave.

RELATED READING: