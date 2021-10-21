Edinburg investigator charged with assault for family violence

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Edinburg police investigator for allegedly assaulting his wife seven months ago.

In a statement, the city of Edinburg said the police department is aware of criminal charges filed against 38-year-old Rudy Carlos Gonzalez.

Those charges are assault (bodily injury of a family member) and interfering with an emergency request for assistance, jail records show.

“Gonzalez has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal investigation,” the city said in the statement without releasing any details about the incident.

In a Thursday news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an area near Val Verde Road and Mile 20 North Road in rural Edinburg in reference to an assault about 12:30 a.m. March 28.

When deputies arrived, they met a 36-year-old woman who said her husband, Gonzalez, assaulted her and took away her phone when she tried to call 911.

“Through the course of the investigation, Sheriff’s Investigators were able to obtain the 911 call recording and a witness statement which corroborated the victim’s allegations,” the release said.

The sheriff’s office says Gonzalez turned himself in Thursday and was arraigned on the charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gonzalez received $10,000 cash bonds on each charge.

However, online jail records say he received a $50 cash bond on the assault bodily injury of a family charge and a $10,000 personal recognizance bond on the interfering with an emergency request for assistance charge.

“We would also like to remind anyone who has been a victim of domestic violence to please contact our office at 956-383-8114 or you can also contact the District Attorney’s Office for additional information,” the release said. “If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477). You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Smartphone App ‘P3 Tips.’”