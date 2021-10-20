Brownsville police arrest third suspect in robbery

Brownsville police have arrested a third person in the Oct. 11 armed robbery of a Stripes store located at 845 International Blvd.

Ricardo Reyes, 24, was arrested Tuesday at the Gateway International Bridge as he tried to cross back into the United States, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the Stripes store after an alarm triggered at the business. A store clerk said three men armed with a knife had robbed the store, Sandoval said.

The clerk was able to provide a description of the men. Minutes later, the officers were able to locate one of the men, a 15-year-old juvenile, according to police. The juvenile was processed and transported to Darrel Hester Juvenile Detention Facility, Sandoval said.

Brownsville PD’s Criminal Investigations Unit was able to identify the other two men by surveillance footage from the Stripes, according to poiice, who identified the suspects as Jose Manuel Bernal, 45, and Reyes.

Police were able to locate Bernal and arrested him without incident Oct. 13, Sandoval said.

Reyes and Bernal were both charged and arraigned on one count of aggravated robbery and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity. Reyes’ bonds totaled $50,000 with Bernal’s bonds were set at $175,000.

The juvenile was also charged with one count of aggravated robbery and an additional charge of evading on foot in connection to another robbery at a different Stripes store also on International Boulevard, Sandoval said.

