176 new virus cases in Hidalgo County; hospitalizations down to 96

Hidalgo County reported two COVID-19 related deaths and 176 new cases of the virus Wednesday.

The two county residents who died were a McAllen woman over 70 and a Pharr man also over 70, neither of whom were vaccinated. Their deaths raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,420.

The 176 new cases include 44 confirmed cases, 95 probable and 37 suspected. They raised the county’s total number of positive cases to 116,938, of which 68,327 are confirmed, 45,971 are probable and 2,640 suspected.

Wednesday’s positive cases included 55 children ages 11 and under, and 30 children between the ages of 12 and 19. The county also reported 79 positive cases among students in county schools and 12 among staff. There have been a total of 653 cases among staff and 3,174 cases among students since the county began keeping track.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 96 people in county hospitals, including 85 adults and 11 children. There were 45 people in intensive care units, including 40 adults and five children.

The county also reported 150 people were released from isolation, raising that total to 112,732. There are 786 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 685,690 COVID-19 tests, and 567,967 have had negative results.