Road closures in McAllen, Pharr through Saturday 

PHARR — Multiple road closures will take place this week through Saturday for the I-2 / I-69C Interchange Project.

Through Saturday, the I-2 westbound frontage road will be closed from Cage Boulevard to Sugar Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow crews to work on structures in the area.

Access to local businesses will be provided at I-2 and Sugar Road. Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists.

Also through Saturday, the I-69C southbound frontage road from SH495 to I-2 will be closed.

Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists.

Throughout the week, the McColl Road underpass at I-2 will be closed nightly in McAllen so crews can work on bridge widening operations.

Traffic will be detoured to Jackson Avenue or 2nd Street.

The Texas Department of Transportation advises drivers to stay alert and slow down in road work zones, to be aware of lane closures and alternate routes and to follow all traffic control updates at https://www.txdot.gov/driver/safety.html.